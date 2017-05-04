POLL: Cast your vote for Kildare's best chipper

Last week, we asked you where in Kildare you would send Today FM duo Dermot and Dave are on the search for the best chipper in Ireland.

As part of their ‘Ah Sure Lookit’ tour, the pair are travelling the length of the country sampling bags of chips from recommended chippers, in a bid to find ‘Ireland’s Best Chipper’.

We had a huge reaction on our Facebook page, and the top six chippers in Kildare have been counted.

Which one will be crowned No.1?