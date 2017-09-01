VOTE VOTE VOTE: Who will be crowned the best hairdressers in Kildare?
Emma Jane Cullen Hair Salon, Main Street Clane
Stylez 'n' Smilez, Staplestown
Strands Salon, Newbridge
Retro Mane Boutique, Newbridge
Hairbelle, Kildare
Blanc Quigley, Naas
Karen's Hair Design, Kildare Town
Liz Deegan, Ballymore
Ellen's Hair Salon, Kilcullen
Audrey Mulhall Hair
Cutloose Hair Salon, Newbridge
Studio M, Kilcock
Hair Affaire, Athy
Craft by Nadia Kirwan, Sallins
Eternal Flair, Newbridge
Gary Patrick Hair Design, Newbridge
Tribe Hair Salon, Newbridge
OB1 Hair Salon, Maynooth
Pelo, Newbridge
Mon Amie, Athy
Tangles Salon, Clane
House of L.A, Athy
Virgo’s, Clane
Emeline, Celbridge
Serenity, Monread
The Academy Belle, Celbridge
Neeba, Newbridge
Mandika, Naas
Hair and Beauty Lounge, Kildare
Karina’s, Sallins
Ministry Of Hair & Beauty, Newbridge
'The Salon', Leixlip
Simon Sweeney Hair Design, Kildare Town
Mandika’s, Brownstown, Curragh
Hot Heads, Maynooth
Sizzers, Naas
Chill Hair, Kill
Black Angel, Leixlip
Fusion, Athy
Occasions, Monread
Clarabelle Hair Boutique, Naas
Fringes, Kildare Town
Deane Hair Design, Kildare Town
A Touch of Grace, Newbridge
Images, Monasterevin
Frans Hair and Beauty Cutlery Rd Newbridge
Urban Image, Naas
Dorothy's Hair and Beauty Centre in Kilcock
The Hair Emporium Kilcullen and Clane
Salon 21 Athy
Hair and Heavenly Angels Caragh
Deane Hair Design
Hair Boutique, Kill
Hairguide Newbridge
Labelladonna, Monasterevin
Beautiful Hair, Newbridge
Aviary Beauty, Newbridge
Mystique Hair Design, Rathangan
Elegance, Kildare
Headrush, Kilcullen
Classic Hair Salon, Celbridge
The Hair Studio, Clane
Salon One, Leixlip
Salon 91, Maynooth
Fringes, Kildare Town
The Killashee Salon, Naas
Zeba, Manor Mills, Maynooth
Perfect Images, Kilcullen
Diva Hair Salon, Prosperous
Ice, Naas
Medniks, Leixlip
Designer Hair, Newbridge
La Bella Donna, Monasterevin
WOW.. We are blown away by the response to nominate hairdressers across Kildare!!!
Nearly 1000 comment were scrawled through to pick the most common nominations.
So who will be crowned the winner? You decide!
