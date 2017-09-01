VOTE VOTE VOTE: Who will be crowned the best hairdressers in Kildare?

Emma Jane Cullen Hair Salon, Main Street Clane

Stylez 'n' Smilez, Staplestown

Strands Salon, Newbridge

Retro Mane Boutique, Newbridge

Hairbelle, Kildare

Blanc Quigley, Naas

Karen's Hair Design, Kildare Town

Liz Deegan, Ballymore

Ellen's Hair Salon, Kilcullen

Audrey Mulhall Hair

Cutloose Hair Salon, Newbridge

Studio M, Kilcock

Hair Affaire, Athy

Craft by Nadia Kirwan, Sallins

Eternal Flair, Newbridge

Gary Patrick Hair Design, Newbridge

Tribe Hair Salon, Newbridge

OB1 Hair Salon, Maynooth

Pelo, Newbridge

Mon Amie, Athy

Tangles Salon, Clane

House of L.A, Athy

Virgo’s, Clane

Emeline, Celbridge

Serenity, Monread

The Academy Belle, Celbridge

Neeba, Newbridge

Mandika, Naas

Hair and Beauty Lounge, Kildare

Karina’s, Sallins

Ministry Of Hair & Beauty, Newbridge

'The Salon', Leixlip

Simon Sweeney Hair Design, Kildare Town

Mandika’s, Brownstown, Curragh

Hot Heads, Maynooth

Sizzers, Naas

Chill Hair, Kill

Black Angel, Leixlip

Fusion, Athy

Occasions, Monread

Clarabelle Hair Boutique, Naas

Deane Hair Design, Kildare Town

A Touch of Grace, Newbridge

Images, Monasterevin

Frans Hair and Beauty Cutlery Rd Newbridge

Urban Image, Naas

Dorothy's Hair and Beauty Centre in Kilcock

The Hair Emporium Kilcullen and Clane

Salon 21 Athy

Hair and Heavenly Angels Caragh

Hair Boutique, Kill

Hairguide Newbridge

Labelladonna, Monasterevin

Beautiful Hair, Newbridge

Aviary Beauty, Newbridge

Mystique Hair Design, Rathangan

Elegance, Kildare

Headrush, Kilcullen

Classic Hair Salon, Celbridge

The Hair Studio, Clane

Salon One, Leixlip

 Salon 91, Maynooth

The Killashee Salon, Naas

Zeba, Manor Mills, Maynooth

Perfect Images, Kilcullen

Diva Hair Salon, Prosperous

Ice, Naas

Medniks, Leixlip

Designer Hair, Newbridge

La Bella Donna, Monasterevin

WOW.. We are blown away by the response to nominate hairdressers across Kildare!!!

Nearly 1000 comment were scrawled through to pick the most common nominations. 

So who will be crowned the winner? You decide!

Lines close Monday at midnight, good luck!

