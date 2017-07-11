#READERSPOLL

VOTE: Where is the best day out with the kids in Kildare?

Schools Out: here are some ideas to keep the kids entertained in Kildare this summer

Wallaby Woods, Donadea

Bargetrip.ie, Barge trip from Sallins to Grand Canal

Clonfert Pet Farm

Kildare Farm Foods

Irish National Stud

Kildare Maze

Caragh Farm

Donadea Stables

Japanese Gardens

Lullymore

Donadea Forest

Since the summer holidays have kicked in, we're on the hunt for where to bring the kids on a good day out in Kildare!

We hear the struggles of keeping the little ones entertained..

So we've shortlisted some nominees from readers Facebook comments.

So far, we've established where you can get the best pint of Guinness in Kildare, where the best 99 is, where the best chipper is and where the best place to eat out is.

Now it's time to get VOTING for your favourite spot to bring the kids for a family day out!!