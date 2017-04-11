POLL: Should Kildare pubs open on Good Friday?

Are you stockpiling the drink for the mother and father of all parties this Friday night? Or do you believe Good Friday should still be a day of abstinence?

This might be the last year that pubs will shut on Good Friday, with a Bill tabled that could see the ban lifted next year.

So, do you think the pubs should stay open on Good Friday?

