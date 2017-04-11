POLL: Should Kildare pubs open on Good Friday?
Have your say
File photo via Pixabay
Yes, pubs should open on Good Friday!
No, keep them closed.
Are you stockpiling the drink for the mother and father of all parties this Friday night? Or do you believe Good Friday should still be a day of abstinence?
This might be the last year that pubs will shut on Good Friday, with a Bill tabled that could see the ban lifted next year.
So, do you think the pubs should stay open on Good Friday?
READ MORE: Bar on the outskirts of Newbridge is open on Good Friday
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on