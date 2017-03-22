POLL: Would you pay double - €320 - for your TV licence?

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said on the radio this morning (Today With Sean O'Rourke, RTÉ Radio 1) that she thinks the television licence fee should be doubled.

It currently stands at €160 per household - or around 40c per day. Would you be happy to pay €320 per year to safeguard the future of programmes, television and radio produced by RTÉ, or do you think that's too dear?