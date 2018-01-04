New Kildare play to be staged in Kilcullen and Rathangan

Author Martina Reilly‘s play, A Tale of the Expected will take place in the Town Hall Theatre in Kilcullen on 6 January.

The play written by the Maynooth based writer, is being produced by ‘Down at Heel Productions’, a team of Martina’s friends, and will also be staged in Rathangan on January 20, before going on tour.

Martina wrote a play last year, with sponsorship from Kildare County Council with a 1916 theme.

A Tale of the Expected is based around characters Lana and Roman, soon to become parents. Lana, the expectant mum, is aged18, and looking forward to having the baby whilst Ronan is having doubts and not quite sure they are ready for parenthood. But the pair are fixated on the TV programme, 'Deal or No Deal'. A Tale of the Expected, expect a few laughs and twists and turns!

You can book tickets for the Kilcullen performance online at Eventbrite, or by phone 087 283 0587. Tickets €12 each but early bird booking offers a reduced price of €10.