Fun run this weekend in memory of Kilcullen girl Sarah Swaine, who passed away from cancer

The family of Kilcullen teen Sarah Swaine, who died aged 19 years from cancer, are hosting a 5k/10k fun run in her memory this Sunday, January 7, 2017, the second anniversary of her passing.

The run/walk will take place in Kilcullen to raise funds for CanTeen Ireland which is a nationwide support group for young people between the ages of 12 and 25 years who have or have had cancer.

According to Sarah’s aunt Carrie, the support group was of enormous help to Sarah and her family and gave them many treasured memories to look back on.

The support group was founded by a group of dedicated health professionals in May 1990 and have since grown from strength to strength, with its aim to support, empower and develop young people who have or have had cancer as well as providing an meet up in a relaxed and informal setting. Membership is free and members are only asked to make a small contribution towards the cost of weekends away with the group currently having over 260+ members.

The late Sarah who was described as “bubbly” and a “warm, generous” girl was just 19 years old when she died, following a courageous battle with cancer, in 2016.

The fun run, from the Parish Centre, will take place at 1pm at the traffic lights in Kilcullen but people can register on the day at 11am, and further information can be found online at www.popupraces.ie.

Volunteers are asked to help with managing the event on Thursday. Food such as sandwiches and cakes would also be appreciated. Contact Carrie at 086 074 3259.