Brush up your Irish in Sallins this January

Sult na Sollán, the Sallins-based group which promotes Irish language, music and culture will start a series of classes called ‘Conversational Irish for Adults’ next week.

The eight week course starts on January 10. The classes will be small with an emphasis on conversation and participation and will take place at Sallins national school.

The classes are aimed at those who'd like to learn or improve their spoken Irish. The cost is €60 with a 25% discount for Sult members, Cill Dara le Gaeilge businesses, teachers/ gardai, pensioners and unwaged.

Bookings can be made on line www.sultnasollan.ie or by calling 087-2249756.