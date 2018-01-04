Oiche Nollaig na mBan celebrations in Newbridge and Rathangan

Women’s Christmas, or Oiche Nollaig na mBan, will be celebrated in two separate fundraising events in Newbridge and Rathangan this weekend.

The Gina Lavelle Walsh Memorial Fund 14th Annual Nollaig na mBan takes place on Saturday, January 6, in the Hotel Keadeen. Entertainment on the night is the one and only Johnny Peters. For bookings please phone - Adrienne 087 2910401, Marie 087 2480662 or Gillian 087 6985719. This is always a great night out in Newbridge!

Meanwhile, Mná i Gcuimhne Le Chéile (Women in Memory Together) are holding their annual fundraiser in aid of St Brigid's Hospice Home Care and the Marie Keating Foundation on this Friday night, January 5, in the Burrow Lounge.

The twin causes that this event supports provide much needed help and assistance to families in a very difficult time. The Ladies Fundraiser has grown bigger each year, and it is hoped that this year will be no different.

If you cannot make it on the night, but would like to support these very worthy causes, tickets at €10 each are available from Carmel Carter, Deirdre Kavanagh, Ali McCormack, Therese Ring, Rose O'Brien, Anne Connolly, Phil Dunphy, Sandra Mather, Peg Conway and Mystique Hairdressers.

On the night there will be refreshments and music and a bumper raffle.