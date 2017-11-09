Concert in aid of Naas Foodbank at old cinema

Thursday, November 30 will see a concert in the old Dara Cinema in Naas in aid of Naas Foodbank.

The band I Draw Slow will perform songs from their album Turn You Face to the Sun. They will be supported by Sina Theil and Keith Plunkett.

Tickets are €15 and will be available shortly from Naas Food Bank.

The roots band I Draw Slow have been consistently honing their craft over the course of the last 10 years and selling out venues in Ireland and releasing their records to critical acclaim.

Main Street Foodbank is an initiative started in December 2012, and since then, with support from the local community, their drop-in centre has been operating every week.

As of September 2017, an average of 93 individuals and families access the service for help.

In Ireland, food poverty has emerged as an increasingly important issue. Recent findings by the Department of Social Protection show that 10% of the population in Ireland are living in food poverty.

Organisers say that redundancy, illness, debt, family breakdown and paying for the additional household costs are just some of the reasons why people go hungry.

The tickets are available by clicking here