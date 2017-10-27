Music, drama and kids' theatre in store in Kildare this weekend

Here’s a look at what’s in store in Kildare theatres this weekend

Music

Duke Special is at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge on Friday, October 27, at 8pm.

He will be performing songs based on the poetry of Michael Longely, poems full of honesty mischief and love. Tickets at €18/16 can be booked at www.riverbank.ie.

Family Theatre

The Locksmith's Song, at the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, on Saturday, October 28, at 12pm.

A boy tricks death and locks it in a box. He battles with a ferocious monster who has fought great armies of the world and lived to tell the tale. He risks everything he has to save his mother from the sickness that grips her.

This is a story that tells of a love and bond that cannot be broken, that of a mother and her son. Tickets at €8 can be booked at www.riverbank.ie or from the Box Office at 045 448327.

Drama

On Saturday 28 October, BOOM? Features Fair City Stars, Glenroe actors, and even a Father Ted regular, this all female cast will have you in stitches!

It features Claudia Carroll, Maria Mcdermottroe, Rose Henderson and Isobel Mahon. BOOM? is a comedy set at the height of the mythical economic boom.

It features the people who live the fantasy and those who fall through the cracks, hopefully into something more real and more sustaining. This is a play for anyone who ever had a bad hair day, may never own a helicopter and knows the difference between an abstract sculpture and a bicycle helmet. Tickets are €20 and can be booked at www.moattheatre.com.

Children

Hallowe'en favourite Jackula returns to the Moat Theatre in Naas on Jackula is back for the kids on Sunday, October 29, at 12 noon! Magic, fun and Halloween costumes galore.

Don’t miss out by booking now on www.moattheatre.com.