Have fun with the kids in Kildare this Hallowe'en

There's lots to do for all the family in Kildare this Hallowe'en. Hannah Jordan and Alex Walsh have rounded up some of the best days out and fun, spooky activities for all the family.

Halloween Spooktacular at Evolution, Maynooth

Under 18's disco at Evolution, Maynooth, on Monday, October 30. Tickets are €16 and available at www.ticketstop.ie and cash prize for best dressed.

TheatreworX Creepy Town interactive Halloween experience at Castletown House, Celbridge

Interactive Hallowe'en experience at Castletown House, Celbridge, from October 28 to 31. Ideal for young families. Runs from 12-7pm each day and is half an hour long. Features spooky effects, dance performances and goodies for the family.

Naas RFC Mini Halloween Camp

Rugby camp from October 31 to November 2 at Naas Rugby Club. Children aged 6-12 years old are welcome and must bring their own rugby gear as clothes are not provided. Days start at 10am and end at 2.30pm each day. Tickets range from €54 to €60. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Hallowe'en at Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park

From October 28 to November 3, Lullymore hosts its annual "Hallowe'en Happenings" from 10am until 6pm daily. Prizes given for the best fancy dress. Visit www.lullymoreheritagepark.com for more information.

Hallowe'en party at the Westgrove Hotel, Clane

Hallowe'en party for kids of all ages being held on October 31 from 5pm to 8pm. Includes bubble disco, party games, a magic show and much more.

Hallowe'en at Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge

There will be plenty to keep the kids entertained with free face painting, a "magic" cycling show and and illusionist from 1-5pm at Whitewater Shopping Centre on October 31. There will also be a "Zombiegeddon" demonstration from Red Hills Activity Centre as well as a "thrilling treat" in the centre on the evening of Friday, October 30.

Hallowe'en Hunt at the Kildare Maze, Prosperous

The Hallowe'en Hunt in the Maze in Prosperous is always a great day out. Come along for some pumpkin carving, prizes for the best costumes, the Wooden Maze, crazy golf and a zip wire! €25 for a family of four, €8 per adult, €6 per child.

Jackula at the Moat Theatre, Naas

Being a vampire sucks but it’s especially bad when you’re the little brother of Count Dracula! Jackula is on a spooky mission to become the world's most magical vampire and finally step out of his younger brother’s shadow. You will laugh at his pet ghost, gasp at amazing magic and after the show, you can try out a trick too!

Jackula has performed at the White House, toured America and Canada and has appeared on NBC, CBS and RTÉ. The show is on Sunday, October 29 and 12 midday and admission is €7.

Zombiegeddon 2017, Kildare town

Back for its fourth year in a row due to popular demand, Zombiegeddon is sure to scare you silly. Brave the twelve-foot grass of the three-acre Zombie Shooting Farm of Terror and attempt to survive the apocalypse with your very own zombie blaster!

Located just outside of Kildare town and suitable for ages 16+, but 11-15-year olds can attend accompanied by an adult. It is on from October 27 to 29. Tickets are limited and very popular so grab yours now at www.zombiegeddonredhills.ie.

Hallowe'en Spooktacular in the National Stud and Gardens, Tully

From October 31 to November 3, from 11am to 12.30pm or 2.30pm, there will be free pony rides to all visitors through a fairytale route of the Japanese gardens. Children are urged to dress up for a competition. Kids will also be taught about horses. This takes around 4/5 hours so it is recommended to make a full day of the experience and pop into the café afterwards for some hot chocolate and cakes.

Children's Hallowe'en Fundraiser, Clane

A Kids' Halloween Party in aid of The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation will be held at the Westgrove Hotel on October 31 from 5-8pm. Get ready for face painting, a magic show, puppets, crazy bubble disco, karaoke competitions, raffle spot prizes and some wacky limbo! Childrens tickets are €5 and adults go free. Tickets are available from reception.