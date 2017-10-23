Open afternoon at Naas Community National School

Naas Community National School is holding an open afternoon on Monday, November 20.

Between 2.15pm and 3.15pm, prospective parents are invited to visit the school, which is located at the Craddockstown Educational Campus in Naas.

There are places for September 2018 available at the school.

The school is multi-denominational and under the patronage of KWETB.

