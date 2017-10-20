Weekend of drama, song and wrestling ahead in Kildare

There’s a busy weekend of drama, entertainment and… wrestling ahead in Kildare.

The Successful TD, which stars Mary McEvoy and Jon Kenny in this adaptation of John B Keane's work, returns to the Moat Theatre in Naas for a two-night run on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21.

Follow Tull McAdoo as he campaigns for a re-election into the Dáil in this hilarious comedy, all while dealing with family drama and a scheming enemy... Tickets are €20and are available from the Moat Theatre box office at 045 883030 or at www.moattheatre.com.

Watch the Wrestling Superstars battle for the world championships as Team Ireland takes on Team USA in this family-friendly, action-packed show at the Moat Theatre on Sunday, October 22, at 4pm. Tickets at €13 from 045 883030 or www.moattheatre.com.

The Illegals with Niamh Kavanagh are at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge on Friday, October 20 at 8pm. This show is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Rumours and Hotel California from the Eagles. Fronted by Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh. Tickets are €20.

Tom Crean — Antarctic Explorer, is at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge on Saturday, October 21 at 8pm. Tickets are €20/€18 from www.riverbank.ie or 045 448327. Ireland's unsung hero is brought to life in this breathtaking play, with a dramatic but funny performance by Aidan Dooley.

Live the tale of Crean's 36mile journey to the base camp alone to save his comrades' lives. Crean’s story is a testament of human fortitude against all the elements of the Antarctic.

After the success of Jesters@PS Coffee Roasters during the recent Culture night, some of the funniest folks around will make you laugh, including several who have completed runs of shows at Edinburgh this year. A limited number of tickets are available from PS Coffee Roasters, in Naas, costing €10. On Friday October 20 doors will open at 7.40pm, with the gig starting sharp at 8pm and running until 10pm.

A date for your diary - an Evening Of Sacred, Spiritual And Inspirational Music with Celine Byrne and Guests Dearbhla Brosnan (Piano and Violinist) and the Millicent Singers conducted by Alan Kelly takes placethis weekend. A wonderful evening of music is promised.

The concert is on Saturday, October 21, in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Sallins Road, Naas. Tickets €15, now on sale from the Parish Office Sallins Road 045 879730 and Ballycane Office 045 895629. Also from Veritas and Barker & Jones. Proceeds to Our and St David’s Church Fund Restoration Fund and also supporting Naas Tidy Towns.