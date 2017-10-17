Popular Hallowe'en Spooks Parade returns to Naas

The popular annual children’s Spooks Parade and family fun day will be held at Naas Retail Park on Friday, October 27.

Led by Count Dracula, local children will go from store to store on a spooky adventure, trick or treating staff and customers alike.

As well as Count Dracula and his spooky entourage, children will be entertained by magicians, jugglers and face painters with a Halloween DJ providing suitable ghoulish tunes.

The event starts at 4pm, and families are encouraged to get there early to meet the characters and get their face paint ready before the Parade at 4.30pm. All are welcome to come in costume.

Naas Retail Park is located at Junction 10 off the M7, near the Bundle of Sticks roundabout, just a short drive from Naas Town Centre.