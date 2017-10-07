Racy tale of red hot lovers to hit the Naas stage

The Moat Club group in Naas has a track record when it comes to Neil Simon, having won the All-Ireland one-act drama festival in 2016 with Plaza Suite: a Visitor from Hollywood by the Tony-award winning Bronx-born playwright.

This autumn, they tackle The Last of the Red Hot Lovers by the same author. The full-length comedy about a mild-mannered restaurateur’s attempt to take part in the sexual revolution was nominated for a Tony when it was first produced on Broadway in 1969.

In the play, Barney Cashman sets the scene for a grand seduction, not once, but three times, with three different women, using his mother’s apartment while she’s out.

Elaine is a predatory woman he met in his restaurant. Bobbi is a wannabe actress he bumped into in the park and Jeanette is the depressed and depressing wife of Barney’s best friend. Does Barney find the excitement he’s looking for? You will just have to head to the Moat Theatre in Naas from next Tuesday, October 10 to Sturday 14 and find out.

The production is directed by Siobhan Duggan, who has producing and directing experience from a number of different groups and companies including Dark Horse Theatre Company, a professional outfit which toured theatre festivals in Ireland and abroad.

With the Moat Club, Siobhan has worked as a set designer for panto and directed Pvt Wars by James McLure earlier this year.

She draws on an experienced cast. Dermot Campbell , playing Barney, was most recently Dermot in Geraldine Aron’s A Galway Girl, but he may be best remembered as Unbelievable Man in our 2015 panto Jack and the Beanstalk.

Rachel Lally, who plays serial adulteress Elaine Navazio, was most recently Elizabeth Bennet in the Moat Club’s Pride and Prejudice.

Libby Trappe (Jeanette, the depressed wife of Barney’s friend) and Jess Phelan (Bobbi, the slightly batty actress) are both new to the Moat Club, but bring plenty of experience from previous endeavours ranging from Shakespeare to Friel to the production.

The Last of the Red Hot Lovers is sure to take the edge off those shortening evenings.

It opens on Tuesday October 10 and runs until Saturday, October 14 at 8pm nightly at the Moat Theatre in Naas.

Tickets from 045 88330 or www.moattheatre.com