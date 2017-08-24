Heritage events in Kildare today

Heritage Week is in full swing in Kildare with numerous events every day this week. Below is a summary of the events listed for today, Thursday, August 24. For more information or to book, click here.

Celbridge Heritage Audio Guide is on every day this week from 9:30am - 5pm at Abarta Heritage, Castletown House. The free audio guide helps you to discover the story of Celbridge and Castletown House. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for Celbridge. Entry fee into Castletown may still apply. Discover the story of Celbridge and the magnificent Castletown House with this free audio guide which will lead you on a self-guided tour of the north Kildare town. Learn about the famous William Speaker Conolly, the wealthiest and most powerful man in Ireland in the early 1700s, and explore some of the wonderful architecture along the Main Street of Celbridge. Listen to how Jonathan Swift travelled here to meet his lover Vanessa on the banks of the Liffey.

Church Lane, Castledermot. Follow in the footsteps of Kildare’s early saints with this free audio guide. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for Kildare Monastic Trail. Explore the Ancient Monasteries of Kildare with your Free Audio Guide. County Kildare is at the heart of the story of the dawn of Christianity in Ireland, and some of Ireland’s most famous saints like Brigid, Colmcille and Patrick have strong links with the county. The Kildare Monastic Trail will lead you to ruins of ancient monasteries, where you will encounter some of Ireland’s best-preserved round towers, descriptions of high crosses and fascinating tales of history and folklore. Kildare Town Audio Guide at Kildare Town Heritage Centre, Market Square, Kildare Town. Free audio guide to Kildare town. Discover the story of Kildare, a town at the heart of the story of Ireland for millennia. Simply download the free Guidigo App and search for Kildare Town. This free audio guide will lead you around the wonderful Heritage Town of Kildare, which has been at the heart of Irish history for millennia. Kildare derives from the Irish ‘Cill Dara’ meaning Church of the Oak, named after the church founded here by St Brigid around 480 A.D. Kildare became a key base for the Norman invaders and their famous leader Strongbow, and the audio guide describes how Kildare was the scene of tragedy during the 1798 Uprising.

every day this week from 11am to 5pm at the Castle. Join in the special guided tours and the castle-inspired arts and crafts activities throughout Heritage Week. Contact is on 01 628 6744 for more details. Tower of Allen, Hill of Allen is open daily from 10am to 6pm with Regina Heavey at the Tower of Allen, Hill of Allen (or what’s left of it). Just 10km from Newbridge and Kildare and 15km from Naas, this magnificent tower was built in 1859 by Sir Gerald George Aylmer. The tower commands extensive views of the surrounding countryside. This magnificent tower was built in 1859 by Sir Gerald George Aylmer. On each step of the tower is inscribed the names of the men and women who built it. Come and visit this great piece of our local history. Suitable footwear required, path to tower via forest trail. Car parking at owner's risk.

today from 10am to 5pm at Maynooth University, Russell Library. Explore nature through the historical print collections of the Russell Library. Books on gardening, botany, agriculture and husbandry will be on display some of which will refer to the local area. The exhibition will appeal to anyone who has an interest in nature and the environment, local history, botanical art or life in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. A 6 inch Ordnance Survey map of Kildare will be on display as well as items from our Special Collections in the John Paul II. The Pugin designed Russell Library is of historical and architectural significance and well worth a visit. We are also closed for lunch 1-2pm. High Cross and Local History Displays today, August 24 from 9:30am - 5pm. The displays are by Castledermot Local History Group and available to view at Teach Diarmada Community Centre, Main St, Castledermot. View part of the Irish High Cross Exhibition (originally in the National Museum) and an exhibition on the rich heritage of the town. A perfect complement to a walk around our historical sites. Be sure to ask for a copy of our free heritage leaflet (including a map of the sites) in the community centre or other local shops to help you find and enjoy the various sites of interest around the town.

everyday from 9.30am to 4.30pm by Local History Group at Teach Diarmada Community Centre, Main St, Castledermot, including an exhibition of entries to a photo competition celebrating all aspects of local heritage in Castledermot and its surrounding locality. Entrants were encouraged to photograph any aspect of our varied heritage - big or small. Includes a junior category aimed at Primary School aged children. Another Brick in the Wall is on today from 2pm to 5pm at Newbridge Library which will host a display of bricks made in Kildare, Dublin, Cork and Cavan as well as bricks from England, Scotland and Wales which were used locally. Liam Kenny presents his brick collection in Newbridge Library with an eclectic collection of bricks made in Ballysax, Athy and further afield. Bricks built the Curragh Camp and many other buildings from cottages to schools in the Newbridge area. Bricks from the nearby Ballysax brickyard will feature.

from 12 noon to 1pm at Maynooth Castle. The Lady Fitzgeralds: a female perspective - join OPW guide Mary Henry for this fascinating look at some of the women of the powerful Fitzgerald family. The Demise of Maynooth Castle from 11am to 12pm at Maynooth Castle. Join OPW guide Joe Gissane for this special Heritage Week tour focusing on what happened to the castle following the rebellion and siege of the castle.

from 3pm to 4pm when you can visit St. Patrick's College Chapel in Maynooth University and hear a talk on representations of nature in St. Patrick's College Chapel, featuring organ music. Thatching Demo Yew Cottage from 12noon to 3pm where Paul Darby at Yew Cottage, Mountrice, Monasterevin (W34D653) will give a public demonstration of the ancient and highly skilled craft of thatching. Learn from the owner about the varied skills and materials used to thatch his property with only Irish grown materials. Conducted by master thatchers Leonard and Sons. The thatchers will explain the traditional techniques and materials used in thatching, extolling the benefits and beauty of a thatched roof.

today from 12 noon to 2.45. Booking is required for the Irish National Stud and Gardens. Take a guided tour around the 100 year old Japanese Gardens with our Horticulturist Advisor Yvonne O'Connor. Learn about the Path of Life and experience the wonder and beauty of the gardens. Experience the fascinating story of the over 100 year old Japanese Gardens. Tours start at 12.00 and 2.00, and will last approximately 45 minutes. Admission fee is required, but this event will come at no extra cost! To avoid disappointment please contact emitchell@irishnationalstud.ie to book a space. Orienteering and Tree ID Nature Trail from 6.30 to 7:45pm at the Curragh Naas Orienteering Club, the Lakes, Ballymore Road, Naas. Orienteering is the sport of navigation using specially prepared maps. Control points are set out and participants visit each point in sequence. The Tree Trail will visit interesting trees en-route. Admission charge will apply to the orienteering, the nature trail is free of charge. Large groups of 10 or more should book to ensure there will be enough maps. Wear sensible footwear. Special equipment is not needed. Start anytime between 18:30 to 19:45. The route is buggy friendly but a wheelchair user would need assistance. Booking required.

at Lyreen Research Forum, Abbey Community Centre in Clane between 7.30 and 8.30. A 15 minute illustrated talk on the three beatified individuals connected to the parish of Clane and Rathcoffey, followed by a guided tour of the three sites beside Clane Abbey Community Centre. Three individuals: William Wogan, Rathcoffey; Dom Marmion, Clane and John Sullivan of Clongowes Wood. The Story of Two Neighbours - Feighcullen and Pluckerstown at Ballyteague GAA, Clubhouse from 8pm to 9.30pm. The story of two towns lands bordering each other. Quiet areas with very different stories. The presentation will draw on the rich heritage of the area from a native.

starting at 7.15pm by Anthony Larkin, starting at Salmon Leap Bar carpark in Leixlip. The talk will include Toll House, Shingled House, Arthur’s square, Leixlip Castle, Old Hill and up to Wonderful Barn. Ballynafagh Lake - Nature and History at 8pm to 9.30pm, organised by Tir na Mona. Meet at the car park at the lake, near Prosperous, and learn about the nature and history of the lake which was once a reservoir for the grand canal. Ballynafagh Lake is an Special Area of Conservation. The walk and talk will be led by Tir Na Mona. This is an outdoor event in a wildlife site so dress suitably with appropriate footwear. All dogs must be on a lead.

at 4.30 with Josephine Hardiman, artist and calligrapher at Kildare Heritage Centre. This is a workshop with all materials provided. Suitable for beginners and improvers, this will inspire and motivate you. Booking is required and a fee of €25 applies. Contact josephinehardiman@gmail.com Painting Workshop at 1pm today at Naas Library for 11 - 14 year olds. Join Sharon Dunne and paint a horse on a country track. All materials supplied. Booking is required and admission is free. Contact naaslib@kildarecoco.ie to book. This is not suitable for children under 12.

will take place from 2pm to 5pm at Monasterevin Library, organised by Irish Military Vehicles Group. It will involve a military display of equipment and weapons which would have been used by Irish troops on UN Peacekeeping duties in the Congo. Painting Workshop for Children at Naas Library at 11am to 12.30pm. Booking is required for the Painting Workshop with Sharon Dunne for 8 - 10 year olds. Join Sharon and celebrate Kildare's heritage . Paint a horse on a country track . All materials supplied.

at 8pm at Castletown House in the Long Gallery. Booking is required for event which features one of Ireland’s finest rising stars Patrick Rafter. Our Friends the Bees at 10.30am to 12pm at the Kildare Country Market in Friary Hall, Kildare Town - a talk on the ancient art of beekeeping and demonstration of hive and equipment along with garden expert talking about the essential role of bees for pollination.

at 7.30pm this evening featuring the Carbury Village Residents Association in Carbury Village - will be a talk with a slide show on Castlecarbury Charter School by Dr. Karina Holton. There will be limited seating. The Marsh Fritillary Workshop will take place between 11am and 3pm at the Irish Peatland Conservation Council, Bog of Allen Nature Centre, Lullymore, Rathangan and will feature a volunteer training workshop on Lullymore West Bog to train citizen scientists in monitoring the larval nests of the endangered Marsh Fritillary Butterfly. IPCC will host a volunteer training workshop on Lullymore West Nature Reserve. Participants will meet at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre. This event will showcase the habitat management work done on Lullymore West Bog and will train citizen scientists in monitoring Marsh Fritillary larval nests and habitat condition assessment. There will be refreshments available at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre. Raincoats and strong footwear are recommended.

Opening from 10am to 1pm. Organised by the Leixlip Union of Parishes, St Mary's Church of Ireland, Main Street, a 12th century Norman church with a 15th century Western Residential Belfry Tower where you will find some beautiful examples of stained glass. A Straw Craft Workshop will take place from 10.30 to 12.30 today in Maynooth Community Library. Straw Craft Ireland presents this exhibition and hands on workshop for all the family. Learn all about this traditional Irish craft and then have a go yourself!

