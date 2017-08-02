Inflatable Colour Run coming to Kildare

Photo taken from Inflatable Colour Run on Facebook

Ireland’s first ever inflatable colour run is coming to Kildare.

The run will take place at Punchestown race course on Sunday August 13.

Start the run dressed in white, then walk, run, dance or bounce your way around the route, making your way through the colour stations and inflatables! 

Sure to be fun for all the family.

For ticket information, click here www.eventbrite.ie.