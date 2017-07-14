Plenty planned for Kildare Walking Festival

Fun for the Family

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Plenty planned for Kildare's Walking Festival

The Kildare Walking Festival continues for the next two weeks.

The 'Grand Canal Challenge' kicks off next week, with six different walks organised throughout the Lilywhite County.

Monday July 17 - Hazelhatch in Celbridge to Sallins

Wednesday July 19 - Sallins to Roberstown

Sunday July 23 – Roberstown to Rathangan

Tuesday July 25 – Rathangan to Monasterevan

Thursday July 27 – Monasterevan to Vicarstown

Sunday July 30 – Vicarstown to Athy

For more information on the whole Festival click here www.kildare.ie