Plenty planned for Kildare Walking Festival
Fun for the Family
The Kildare Walking Festival continues for the next two weeks.
The 'Grand Canal Challenge' kicks off next week, with six different walks organised throughout the Lilywhite County.
Monday July 17 - Hazelhatch in Celbridge to Sallins
Wednesday July 19 - Sallins to Roberstown
Sunday July 23 – Roberstown to Rathangan
Tuesday July 25 – Rathangan to Monasterevan
Thursday July 27 – Monasterevan to Vicarstown
Sunday July 30 – Vicarstown to Athy
For more information on the whole Festival click here www.kildare.ie
