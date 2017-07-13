Rathangan's Bog of Allen Nature Centre to hold wildlife celebrations

The Bog of Allen Nature Centre at Lullymore will host a raft of events celebrating local wildlife this weekend.

There will be wildlife walks, talks, exhibitions and hands on activities will be available for members of the public to get engaged with wildlife.

Join Kildare Bat Group at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre on Saturday July 15 at 9.30pm to find out more fascinating facts about Irish bats and using a bat detector use your own sense of hearing to investigate what species of bat are living locally in Lullymore.

The following day on Sunday 16th July, events will take place between 11.30am and 5pm. Join Moths Ireland at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre and get up close with some live moths that have survived the previous night’s bat feast. Chat with BirdWatch Ireland Kildare Branch who will introduce visitors to the wonders of local birds.

This wildlife celebration will draw to a close with a historical walk of Lullymore. All are welcome to attend this free event. For those intending to take part in one of the walks suitable clothing for the outdoors is recommended including strong footwear.