Kildare's Castletown House to stage series of concerts

Castletown House in Celbridge will play host to two very exciting concerts this month.

On Saturday, July 15, acclaimed soprano, Claudia Boyle, accompanied by Mairead Hurley on piano, will sing some much-loved operas arias, including ‘Sempre Libera’ from La Traviata, ‘Non mi dir’ from Don Giovanni, as well as music by Schubert, Strauss, Bernstein and Gershwin.

Then on Friday, July 21, the critically acclaimed Irish piano trio, Ensemble Avalon, with Ioana Petch Coaln (violin), Gerald Peregrine (Cello) and Michael McHale (piano), will give a performance in Castletown as part of their national tour.

All tickets are available from eventbrite.ie and further information is available at www.castletown.ie or by phoning 01 6288252.