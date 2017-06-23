Military Show taking place at Naas racecourse this weekend

The 11th annual Military Vehicle and Re-enactment Show is taking place tomorrow (June 24) and Sunday (June 25) at Naas racecourse.

The show is hosted by the Irish Military Vehicles Group.

Cool things on show will include Military Vehicle Displays, Battle Re-enactments, Living History Displays, Militaria Stalls and Vehicle Movement.

The show will be open from 10am to 6pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket prices are 10 Euro Adult, 5 Euro Children, Family 20 Euro.