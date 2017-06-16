Mundy to play at Judge Roy Beans this Saturday night

Singer-songwriter Mundy will play at Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge this Saturday night, June 17, as part of the June Fest celebrations in the town.

Mundy is one of a number of artists to successfully make the transition from street busking in Dublin to international stardom during the '90s.

Mundy signed with Sony subsidiary Epic Records, and released his debut single, To You I Bestow, shortly before his album Jelly Legs was released in 1996. Mundy went on to release the multi platinum record 24 Star Hotel, with hit tracks ‘July’ and ‘Mexico’ becoming firm favourites.

Photo gallery: Check out all the action from the Newbridge June Fest Credit Union Family Fun Day

His first live album Live and Confusion followed recorded at a storming and sold out Vicar St show. It was certified platinum in 2007. Galway Girl was recorded as an encore and went on to become the best selling single and most downloaded song two years in a row in Ireland.

The latest album ‘Mundy’ was released in 2015 and Mundy has been very busy touring ever since. Mundy appears in Judge Roy Beans as part of JuneFest

The show starts at 8.30pm.