WHAT'S ON: Leixlip Festival, Sunday June 4

The family fun continues at the Court Yard ‘Rock the Yard’ Leixlip Festival today (June 4).

There will be a fireworks display from 10.30pm.

Plenty of street entertainment for the kids during the day, with a Charles Band from 6pm-8pm.

The Big Band Sound of Route 66 will be on the main street from 8:00pm-10:00pm.

Dublin band ‘The Riptide Movement’, well-known for their hit ‘It All Works Out’ will headline on from 9.00pm-10.30pm, supported by Brian Downey Alive & Dangerous from 7:30-8:30pm.

DJ will continue the music from 10:30pm until late.