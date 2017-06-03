WHAT'S ON: Leixlip Festival, Saturday June 3

There is plenty to do and see around Leixlip today (June 3).

A carnival is taking to the Main Street from 2pm. Featuring: clowns, stilt walkers, fire eaters, magic, Punch and Judy Show, funfair, bouncing castle, cartoon friends, art exhibition and an open dog show plus plenty more.

In St. Mary’s Church from 10.30am to 5.00pm there will be a summer fair with face painting and tea and cakes.

2017 Breakthrough Longford band ‘Brave Giant’ will take to the stage first from 7.30pm-8.30pm.

Mullingar five-piece band ‘The Blizzards’ will return after headlining the Leixlip festival many moons ago from 9:00pm-10:30pm.

A DJ will play from 10:30pm until late.