'Blithe Spirit' at the Moat Theatre in Naas

Noël Coward’s smash-hit comedy classic, Blithe Spirit, will be at the Moat Theatre in Naas for five nights from next week.

The performance, staged by A Likely Story Productions, will feature a cast of top-class amateur actors from across Leinster.

The Naas-based company, founded by directors Carol Gleeson and Helen Spring, are following up their first production last summer, a staging of Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’.

Widely acknowledged as one of the most popular and longest running plays on Broadway, ‘Blithe Spirit’ charts the crazed emotions of Charles Condomine, a popular novelist who is spooked by his past. Married to his second wife, the super-rational Ruth, he impulsively holds a séance to research a thriller novel he is writing about a homicidal medium.

But what was meant as an amusing experiment soon causes marital mayhem when, with the aid of the enthusiastic Madame Arcati, he finds that his first wife, Elvira, has suddenly re-materialised! What follows is a hilarious and ghostly variation on an enduring love triangle, with Charles torn between two equally demanding women.

The play is once again being directed by company founders Carol Gleeson and Helen Spring who are also acting in the production in the roles of Elvira and Ruth. The cast features Kevin Reade as Charles Condomine, Gill O’Brien as Madame Arcati, Martin Hennessy as Dr. Bradman, Evelyn O’Sullivan as Mrs. Bradman and Lynn Carter in the part of Edith.

Contact the Moat Theatre now on 045 883030 or book online at www.moattheatre.com. Tickets €17, concession €14.

The show will run on Wednesday, May 24; Thursday, May 25; Wednesday, June 7; Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9.