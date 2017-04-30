Cinema memories night planned for Naas library

A free talk in Naas Library with Mario Corrigan and James Durney is on at 11am on Saturday, May 6. It's about memories of going to the cinema in County Kildare.

Do you remember your first visit to the cinema or do you have fond memories of visits to the 'picture house' when you were a child? Come and share those memories on the day as the group takes a casual stroll down memory lane through some of Kildare's classic cinemas.

Book now or get more information on 045 879111 or email naaslib@kildarecoco.ie.