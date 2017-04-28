Last chance to see Kilcock Mikado musical

THOSE who have not seen Kilcock Musical & Dramatic Society’s production of the musical 'Hot Mikado' have just one more day to sample the show.

It opened on April 25 and runs until tomorrow, Saturday, April 29 in St. Joseph's Hall, Kilcock (8.00 pm)

Directed by Philippa Alford, musical director Sarah Lynch Barrett and choreographer Deirdre Browne, the cast includes Adam McGealy as Nanki Poo, Paul Laycock as Pooh-Bah, Pat Cullen as KoKo, Dominic Reid as Pish-Tush, Naomi Cleary as Yum-Yum, Charlene Masterson as Pitti-Sing, Sharon Murphy as Peep-Bo, Maria Mallon as Katisha and Andrew Docherty as the Mikado.

Tickets cost €15. The ticket booking line is 087 247 5376. They can be bought in The Chocolate Box and Studio M.