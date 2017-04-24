Popular Today FM duo coming to Kildare

Fans of Today FM's Dermot Whelan and Dave Moore listen up, they're coming to Kildare!

The famous duo will showcase their new comedy show "Ah Sure Lookit!" in the Glenroyal, Maynooth on May 5.

The pair have never taken to the stage for a comedy gig before embarking on this tour but have worked together in radio for 12 years.

Asked what people can expect from their stand up show, Dermot Whelan said;

“Imagine a bonkers radio show that grows legs and arms and a head and starts firing out

craic and waving its arms like an angry King Kong in that movie. Not even close.”

Dave Moore added: “It’s all our listeners’ favourite characters, stand-up,

improvised comedy, music and an interactive gardening segment – what’s not to love?!”

Tickets are priced at €29 including booking fees and are on sale via ticketmaster.