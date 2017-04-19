Silken Thomas Players return to Kildare stage this week return with Behan classic

Kildare town’s Silken Thomas Players’ return to the stage this week with Brendan Behan’s classic play The Hostage.

The production will be staged at the CMWS Hall, Kildare from tonight, Wednesday April 19 to Saturday, 22, next.

Directed by Liam Quinlivan, The Hostage was previously performed by the group in 1994.

The play centres on Leslie Williams, played by Colin Walshe, who is kidnapped by the IRA and held in a house of ill-repute, owned by Monsewer played by Chris Round.

The house is run by Mr Pat, played by Mick Conlon, a character who is a disillusioned republican.

Williams, whilst held as hostage and set to be executed, befriends and falls in love with fellow orphan Teresa, played by Aislinn McFadden.

The play is populated by the bawdy, the fanatical, the cynical, the corrupt and the insane.

The rest of the cast is made up of Vikki Byrne, Elise Tory, Sofia Tilahun, Niall Moore, Caithriona Ures Maher, Bernadette Nolan, Breda Levins, John Walshe, Jon Jones and Connie Broderick.

The play is described as a comedy of slapstick and satire with elements of music hall and promises to be an excellent night’s entertainment.

Tickets at only €15 available from Aras Bhride, Kildare and The Heritage Centre, Market Square, Kildare. The show starts at 8pm nightly.

Connie Broderick as a ‘Volunteer’, and John Walse as an ‘IRA Officer’