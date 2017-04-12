Legendary 80s icon Bosco in Naas this weekend

Legendary squeaky-voiced 80s icon – and incidental children’s TV fave – Bosco returns to the Moat Theatre in Naas this Easter Sunday, in a show that is bound to be as popular with nostalgic parents as it is with the little ones.

The hour-long show will take place this Sunday, April 16, at 1pm. Tickets are €10 with a family ticket for four at €36.

The show – Bosco and ‘Hansel and Gretel – is presented by Lambert Puppet Theatre

Hansel and Gretel is a beautifully produced show with large puppets, colourful sets and exquisite lighting.

Paula Lambert was the voice of Bosco on TV for 17 years and indeed Bosco is still a firm favourite with younger children. He will make a nostalgic appearance in the opening part of the show.

Suitable for children aged up to 10 years old.

Book tickets at www.moattheatre.com.