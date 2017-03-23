Bressie's Blizzards to hit Newbridge stage

The Blizzards, fronted by former The Voice of Ireland judge Bressie, will play at Newbridge’s Judge Roy Beans on Saturday, April 8.

The band, who first hit the headlines in the mid-noughties, made a comeback last year and had a huge hit with ‘Drop Down The Anchor’.

The band promise a blistering live performance in this gig brought to Newbridge by local promoters Collective Sounds.

For tickets at €20, see www.judgeroybeans.ie.