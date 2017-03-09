Fia Rua returns to Naas next week for hometown gig

Caragh born singer-songwriter and actor Eoghan Burke, who performs under the stage name Fia Rua, is returning to Naas for an intimate gig next week.

On Wednesday, March 15, he will play an intimate gig at the Abbey Street Sessions in Kavanagh’s, Naas, with his band.

His sound has been describe in the music press as ‘folk with a punk attitude’, and his live show won the Best Live Act at the Galway Fringe Festival.

He also recently released a video to accompany his track ‘You Can’t Be Sane’, which was shot around Kildare by local director Donal Higgins.

Eoghan also recently starred in a fresh take on JM Synge’s ‘The Playboy of the Western World’ at the Galway Fringe Festival.

Fia Rua’s fourth album is due for release later this year.

Tickets are €10 and doors are 8pm.