Mini music festival for Shan in Newbridge this weekend

A mini music festival in aid of teenager Shauntelle (Shan) Tynan, who suffers from a rare form of cancer, will be held in Newbridge this weekend.

‘Shanstock’ will take place at Judge Roy Beans this Friday, March 10, from 7pm.

Admission is €15 and all proceeds go to Carlow girl Shauntelle, whose mother Leona hails from Newbridge.

Vagabonds and Thieves, Immaculate Deception and Roisin McAlinden are among those on the bill.

Meanwhile, a motorbike run in aid of Shan, hosted by the Midlands Bikers group, will depart from Woodies carpark in Newbridge on Sunday next, March 12. Their route will take in Kildare town, Portarlington, Tullamore, Portlaoise and Carlow, and they will be collecting for Shan all the way.

The 18-year-old is currently undergoing treatment for her cancer in Texas – the cost of which was crowdfunded after an emotive appeal on YouTube went viral last month.

