COMEDY: Jason Byrne to have them rolling in the aisles at the Osprey

Comedian Jason Byrne returns to the Centre Stage at the Osprey Venue in Naas this Thursday, March 2.

Jason’s hilarious performances have become the stuff of legend, making him the biggest selling act of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Byrne’s outrageous style of comedy, which has seen him called “the outright king of live comedy” and he will have you crying with laughter on what will be a great night for all!

Tickets are €26 and doors open from 7.30pm. Tickets are available at www.centrestageosprey.com.