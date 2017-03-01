Big Tree theatre at its mighty best in Portlaoise

The Big Tree Players present Sive by John B Keane, coming to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Friday, March 3.

Since forming in 2005, The Big Tree Players have presented annual comedies locally including Cassidy's Chair, Troubled Bachelor, That Family Feeling, Off the Hook and last year visited Dunamaise for the first time with a sold out night of Many Young Men of Twenty.

They are excited to return with this acclaimed JB Keane favourite, featuring a cast of nine, which tells a story of greed, love and social isolation in 1960s Ireland.

A perennial favourite on Irish stages and a regular fixture on the junior or leaving cert, John B Keane’s Sive has beguiled and bemused audiences in equal measure since its debut in 1959, with some who watched that very first production deeming it blasphemous and pornographic.

Depicting an era from our not-too distant past when young women were bartered like cattle in return for plots of land, Keane’s famous melodramatic tragedy is a bitter tale of crushed dreams and burgeoning resentments in the hinterland of rural Ireland.

This is truly traditional Irish theatre at its “bhest, it’s mighty bhest!”

Directed by Benny Mills, this production of Sive stages at the Dunamaise at 8pm this Friday, March 3, 8pm.

Tickets are available from the box office at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, priced €16/€14.