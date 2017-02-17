Johnny Cash tribute at the Moat Theatre this Sunday

Direct from the USA, the number one Johnny Cash Tribute in America, The Man in Black, returns to Ireland for a short tour.

Featuring the man from Cambridge, Ohio, Terry Lee Goffee, with his band, this is one show fans won’t want to miss.

He sings like Johnny and he looks like Johnny and he performs just like the great man, with energy, charisma and vitality!

He regularly performs in theatres all over the USA to great acclaim.

The show is at the Moat Theatre in Naas on Sunday, February 19.

Tickets are €22 and can be booked at 045 883030 or www.moattheatre.com.