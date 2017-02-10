Showbiz great, Brendan Grace to play Newbridge venue

Newbridge is set to welcome one of the great comedians of our time, Brendan Grace.

Sarsfields GAA are delighted to announce that it will be hosting "An Evening with Brendan Grace" on April 22.

The Irish comedian and singer is known for his comedy schoolboy character "Bottler", the role of Murphy in the 1995 movie "Moondance", and his 1996 appearance in the Irish TV sitcom "Father Ted" as Father Fintan Stack.

Celebrating 40 years in the business, his latest show features some brand new material and some 'Old Favourites' from his vast repertoire.

For ticket information contact Rebecca on 0892172497.