ENTERTAINMENT: What's on in Kildare this Christmas

Highly Strung at the RiverbankArts Centre

Highly Strung, flute (Jeanette Behan); violin (Lisa Lazenby); mezzo-soprano (Angela O’Toole) and harp (Mary Keenan), bring their Christmas show Meet Me Under The Mistletoe to the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge on Wednesday, December 21 at 8pm. Tickets are €15 from www.riverbank.ie.

Foster and Allen on tour this festive season

International ecording and touring artists Foster and Allen are bringing their Celebration Tour around Ireland this festive season, celebrating four decades of a legendary partnership. They recently returned from a tour of the UK and Northern Ireland and, having toured Australia earlier in the year, Mick and Tony are again looking forward to touring closer to home.

Their DVD, We Owe It All To You — 40 Years On is also now available.

Their TV Series The Foster & Allen Show is presently running on Irish TV on Sky Channel 191 every Sunday at 9pm and Monday at 8pm. There is also have a TV Special on TG4 on Friday, December 23, at 7.15pm.

The duo play the Citywest Hotel on Friday, December 30 and the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel on Saturday, January 7.

Jack L - the King of Soho at the Moat Theatre, Naas

Athy's own Jack L returns to the Moat Theatre in Naas for a sold-out show tonight, Tuesday, December 20.

This will be Jack’s fifth year in a row to play a Christmas date in Naas.

He has a new self-penned album The King Of Soho on release now.

Jack promises to deliver a spectacular event with some great new characters from his vivid imagination to introduce to the audience.

Due to popular demand, Jack will return to the Moat for an additional date on Saturday, January 14.

Tickets are €22.50. Book at www.moattheatre.com or 045 883030.

Neil Delamere at the Moat Theatre

Comedian Neil Delamere kicks off his new nationwide tour Handstand at the Moat Theatre in Naas shortly after Christmas.

Audiences can expect the usual banter and quick-witted, well-observed comedy that they have come to expect from the Offaly comedian.

Handstand is at The Moat Theatre, Naas on December 27 and also visits The Westgrove Hotel, Clane on on February 25. Tickets are on sale now; visit www.neildelamere.com/gigs for bookings.

Smash and Grab and the Sleeping Beauty panto in Naas

The Brian Brady Youth Theatre present their annual show along with popular duo Smash and Grab at the Moat Theatre, starting shortly after Christmas.

This year's panto will run for 14 shows from Wednesday, December 28 to Saturday, January 7.

With West End style sets and lights, this is a show not to be missed.

Tickets are €12 or €40 for a family of four.

Book at www.moattheatre.com or 045 883030.

Mick Flannery in concert in Kildare town

Singer-songwriter Mick Flannery will play the Kildare House Hotel on December 28, accompanied by his full band. Show presented by Collective Sounds. Tickets are €25 and the gig starts at 9pm.

A Stór Mo Chroí in Naas

Following the success of their sold-out shows in Dublin’s Christ Church Cathedral and The Sugar Club, the award winning members of the collective A Stór Mo Chroí are playing St David’s Church, Naas this December.

Combined, Karan Casey, Éilís Kennedy, Pauline Scanlon, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, John Spillane, Donogh Hennessy, Dónal O’Connor and John McSherry have been members of the most influential folk and traditional groups of the past 15 years, including Solas, Lúnasa, Danú, Tamalin, At First Light, Nomos, Coolfin, Béal Tuinne, Lumiere and The Sharon Shannon Band.

The show, presented by Collective Sounds, will be at St David's Church in Naas on Thursday, December 29, at 8pm. Tickets at €25 from www.collectivesounds.ie.