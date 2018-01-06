WATCH: Moorefield's Eanna O'Connor kicks a stormer
The Leinster champion has gone viral
No rest for Moorefield's Eanna O'Connor, even during storm Eleanor
Ever wondered what happens when you kick a football into a storm?
Well Moorefield's Éanna O'Connor was getting a bit of practice in ahead of the All-Ireland Semi-Final next month and gave it a try during the recent Storm Eleanor.
The clip has been viewed by over a million people on Twitter.
HAVE A WATCH:
Football with #StormEleanor pic.twitter.com/ngJ21BhE8g— Martyn Rosney (@rosney) January 5, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on