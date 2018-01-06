WATCH: Moorefield's Eanna O'Connor kicks a stormer

The Leinster champion has gone viral

Sarah Peppard

Reporter:

Sarah Peppard

Email:

sarah.peppard@leinsterleader.ie

WATCH: Moorefield's Eanna O'Connor kicks a stormer

No rest for Moorefield's Eanna O'Connor, even during storm Eleanor

Ever wondered what happens when you kick a football into a storm?

Well Moorefield's Éanna O'Connor was getting a bit of practice in ahead of the All-Ireland Semi-Final next month and gave it a try during the recent Storm Eleanor.

The clip has been viewed by over a million people on Twitter.

HAVE A WATCH: