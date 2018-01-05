Donadea Forest Park, Clane, venue for next orienteering event

Donadea Forest Park, Clane, is the venue for CNOC’s (Curragh Naas Orienteering Club) next orienteering event of 2018, and takes place on Sunday January 21.

Orienteering is an adventure sport suitable for individuals and families fit enough to walk through the forest. There is no special equipment or clothing needed for beginners. Full leg cover is necessary when navigating through the forest.

Bring a change of clothing and footwear in case it is wet.

The event entry starts anytime from 11am to 12.30pm from the car park and all courses close at 2.30pm. The area is particularly suitable for beginners and family orienteering. Beginners are welcome.

The Forest Park is signposted from the Clane to Kilcock road.

There will be four courses available on the day. The Long course will be 7.5 kilometres and is suitable for experienced orienteers. The Medium course will be 5 kilometres and this course is suitable for those who want a navigational challenge but not so long or physically demanding. The Adventure course is 3 kilometres and is suitable for families, wayfarers, beginners and anyone who wants to try out the sport in a non competitive atmosphere. A fun Nature Trail course will be available for children. Adults need to accompany younger children.