WATCH: Documentary on former Kildare manager Mick O'Dwyer to be aired on RTÉ

A documentary on the legendary Mick O’Dwyer is to be aired on RTÉ next week.

O’Dwyer, who is now 82-years-old, enjoyed an illustrious career in the GAA.

He had managerial reins with Kildare, Laois, Wicklow and Clare, and won eight All-Ireland titles with his native Kerry, before stepping down four years ago.

Micko took charge of Kildare between 1990 and 1994.

During his time, O’Dwyer lead the side to a Leinster title in 1998, the first since 1956.

When the Lilywhites reached that year’s All-Ireland final the county were hoping to welcome back the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time since 1928, but were beaten by Galway by four points.

He was reappointed for a second tenure in 1997. Another Leinster title followed in 2002.

O’Dwyer also won a Leinster with Laois in 2003, and a Tommy Murphy Cup final with Wicklow 2007. He enjoyed a five-year stint as the Garden County manager before taking over Clare.

The greatest manager of the history of the game, some might say.

'Micko' will be televised on RTÉ One this Monday January 8, at 9.35pm.

WATCH TRAILER HERE: