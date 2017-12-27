Leinster Leader 100 Question GAA Sports Quiz

Three pairs of tickets to be won for Kildare’s opening game in the Allianz Football League, Division 1, home game against Monaghan on February 4.

IN WHAT TOWNS AND CITIES ARE THESE COUNTY GROUNDS:

(1) Fraher Field; (2) Nowlan Park; (3) Berwster Park; (4) Gaelic Grounds; (5) St Tiernach’s Park; (6) Dr Cullen Park; (7) Cusack Park; (8) Pearse Stadium; (9) Mac Cumhaill Park; (10) Celtic Park.

CAPTAINS

(11) What record does Stephen Cluxton hold as Dublin football captain? (12) Name the last Kerry captain who lifted the Sam Maguire Cup in successive years; (13) Who was the Kildare football captain in 1998? (14) Who captained Armagh to their only All-Ireland senior football title? (15) Which county did Sam Maguire captain in the 1903 football final? (16) Who was Kildare captain in the 2008 U-21 football final? (17) Name the only two players to captain their county to win the U-21 football title. (18) Joe Connolly led Galway to All-Ireland hurling final victory in what year? (19) Henry Shefflin captained Kilkenny to All-Ireland hurling final victory in 2007: True or False? (20) In what years did Pat Dunney captain Kildare to two All-Ireland titles?

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

(21) When did Down last win the All-Ireland senior football title? (22) When did Roscommon last win the Connacht senior football title? (23) When was the Qualifier system introduced in the All-Ireland football championship? (24) Name the only player to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football medals in the same year. (25) Name the Dublin man who will become the next GAA President in February 2018. (26) Who is the only man to win six All-Ireland medals in a row? (27) Where was the All-Ireland hurling final played in 1984? (28) When did Wexford last win the All-Ireland hurling title? (29) Name referee of the 1978 All-Ireland football final. (30) Name the Dublin goalkeeper in the 1978 final.

MANAGERS

(31) Name the ex-Donegal player who managed his county, and managed two different colleges to win the Sigerson Cup; (32) Who managed Clare to win the Munster football title in 1992? (33) Who managed Dublin to Sam Maguire success in 1974, ’76 and ’77?; (34) Name the manager of the Armagh team which won the 2002 All-Ireland football title; (35) Who managed Wexford to win the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1996?; (36) Who managed Sarsfields to win the Kildare SF title in 2015 and 2016?; (37) Who managed Ballymore Eustace to win the Leinster Junior Club title in 2010?; (38) Name the managers who led Moorefield to the 2006 and 2017 Leinster SF Club title wins; (39) Name the manager of the Galway team which won the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1980, ’87 and ’88; (40) Who managed Offaly to win the 1982 All-Ireland SF title?

KILDARE CLUBS

(41) How many clubs are there in Kildare? (42) With which clubs did Tommy Carew play hurling and football? (43) Which club in referred to as ‘The Larks’? (44) Which club is often called ‘The Rags’? (45) With which club is the term ‘Crom abú’ associated? (46) Which club hosted the 1906 All-Ireland football final (played in 1907)? (47) Name the Kildare clubs named after saints. (48) Which club won the All-Ireland JF Club football title in 2014? (49) Which club donated the Tony Carew Cup for the county SH championship? (50) Which club donated the Dermot Bourke Cup for the Kildare SF championship?

CLUBS NATIONWIDE

In which counties are the following clubs. (51) Nemo Rangers; (52) The Nire; (53) Doora-Barefield; (54) Tourlestrane; (55) Liam Mellows; (56) O’Loughlin Gaels; (57) Simonstown Gaels; (58) Faythe Harriers; (59) Moy; (60) St Gall’s.

GAA HISTORY

(61) On what date was the GAA founded? (62) Name the founder of the Association. (63) In what county was the founder born? (64) Who was the first president of the GAA? (65) Name the Kilkenny All-Ireland hurling medal winner who became GAA president in 1982. (66) Which Galway player sang ‘The West’s Awake’ after the 1980 All-Ireland hurling final and became president in 1997? (67) Aogán Ó Fearghaíl, current GAA president, is a native of which county? (68) Which county beat Kerry in the only All-Ireland football final played outside Ireland? (69) How many hurling titles has Kerry won? (70) Which counties contested the first All-Ireland hurling final in Birr on 1 April 1888?

KILDARE

(71) Who is president of Kildare GAA? (72) When did Allenwood win their only county SF title? (73) Who was the first Kildare All Star? (74) Name the two Kildare 2017 All Star football nominees. (75) When did Ballymore Eustace win their only SF title? (76) With which club does Eoin O’Hehir play hurling? (77) Which club did Luke Dempsey play for? (78) When did Celbridge last win the Kildare SH title? (79) Which club appeared in 19 Kildare SH finals in a row between 1965 and 1983? (80) True or False? Larry Stanley took part in the high jump in the 1924 Tailteann Games.

MATCH THE COMPETITIONS WITH THE TROPHIES

(81) Anglo Celt - International Rules; (82) Delaney Cup - All Iireland Minor Hurling C/ship; (83) Brendan Nestor Cup - Leinster SFC Club C/shp; (84) Hogan Cup - Leinster SH C/ship; (85) Sean McCabe Cup - Connacht SF C/ship; (86) Cormac McAnallen Cup - Ulster SF C/ship; (87) Bob O’Keeffe Cup - National Hurling League; (88) Tim Clarke Cup - Leinster SF C/ship; (89) Irish Press Cup All-Ireland Colleges SF C/ship; (90) Croke Cup - All-Ireland U-21 Football C/ship.

MATCH THE CAPTAINS WITH THE ALL-IRELAND WINNING TEAMS

(91) Tony Hanahoe - Kerry; (92) Joe Lennon - Clare; (93) John Joe O’Reilly - Cork; (94) Tommy Doyle - Galway; (94) Mick Lyons - Wexford; (96) Tony Wall - Down; (97) John Fenton - Dublin; (98) Martin Storey - Meath; (99) Conor Hayes - Tipperary; (100) Anthony Daly - Cavan.

Email answers to: sport@leinsterleader.ie; closing date January 28, 2018. Questions compiled by Lorcán O’Rourke (decision of judges is final).