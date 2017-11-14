In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Moores focus turns to Aughrim and shock winners Rathnew.Report, interviews and comment on the Leinster Club quarter final.

Last day at school is nothing compared to this gathering (Tommy Callaghan).

Goals the difference as Sarsfields to U21 football final.

U21B: Rathangan and Carbury must try again while Jimmy Hyland on fire as Aylmer Gaels book a final spot.

Naas have too much firepower for EECC in U21 decider while Price goals do the trick for Coill Dubh in the B final.

Kildare Masters bid for All Ireland glory.

Sheehy Motors Skoda Leinster Leader Sports Awards for September and October announced.

First ever Division 1 minor title for Naas girls after pulsating tie.Milltown minors take Division 3 title with some ease.

Rugby: Good weekend for local clubs and Joe Carbery (Dermot O’Mahoney’s Oval Office). Naas hit top form to halt Shannon’s winning run. Newbridge no match for New Ross.

Greyhounds: Down The Green holds on to win Oaks final.

Racing: What about racing’s greatest moments (Robert Catterson).

Golf: results and fixtures plus Gavin Lunny’s weekly tip.

KDFL: one goal does it for Bridge United in Masters;

Brave Naas crash out of FAI Junior CupPlus all the results, fixtures, notice board and up-to-date tables.

