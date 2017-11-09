Bord na Móna backs new Kildare GAA project for young players

Bord na Móna and Kildare GAA yesterday announced a new partnership aimed at helping underage hurling and football players as part of a new Bord na Móna Lily Óg development programme.

This project is primarily driven by Kildare GAA’s Bord na nÓg’s North and South Boards and focusses on U12 footballers and hurlers.

It centres on the establishment of eight football schools comprising 208 players and four hurling schools comprising 88 players.

They then receive regional coaching and further guidance from Kildare GAA’s coaching staff, led by former Kildare footballer, Johnny Doyle.

Bord na Móna's Pat Fitzgerald, said; “We have a long and distinguished history in delivering for these communities down through the years and we will continue to do so into the future.”

Cormac Kirwan, Kildare GAA, said; “This is a very natural fit for both organisations. Everybody across the county knows the value Bord na Móna has brought to the people of the Midlands through the years.”