Kildare's Liffey Celtics aim to maintain unbeaten run

Liffey Celtics aim to keep unbeaten run intact as Swords and Tralee prepare for battle this weekend.

Courtyard Liffey Celtics are currently the team to beat in the Women’s Super League, as they are now the only unbeaten team left after Ambassador UCC Glanmire fell to a 20 point defeat at the hands of DCU Mercy last weekend.

The Kildare side face a tough challenge this coming weekend when they welcome Maxol WIT Wildcats to Leixilp.

“Saturday’s game will be no walkover,” said Liffey Celtics star, Jazmen Boone.

“The league is better this year and every week is a huge test for us. However, we have complete confidence in Mark and in our preparation for the game this week. Our mentality is to take every opponent seriously and keep getting better. Being undefeated is fun and it would be great for us to be 5-0, so we’re really looking forward to the challenge.”

Elsewhere, there is big battle of the midlands in Carlow on Sunday when IT Carlow Basketball and Portlaoise Panthers go head-to-head in what is set to be a very competitive battle.

Portlaoise have yet to win a game this season, and will be hoping that this weekend’s clash will see their luck change, while Carlow are aiming to get back to winning ways after some tough games on the road in recent weeks.

“This was always going to be one of our toughest games of the season with it being a local derby,” admitted Carlow head coach, Martin Conroy.

“It’s going to be an interesting battle and whichever team comes out on top will gain a lot of confidence going forward.”