In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Ten new faces in as Cian O’Neill makes big changes.

Kildare GAA top table get vote of confidence

Disappointment as both Raheens and Ardclough crash out of Leinster

A look ahead to this weekend’s big game as Moorefield take on Portlaoise

Late goal sees Athy book U21 final spot

A major blow and not just for the rugby fraternity; plus the GAA Master Fixture Plan (Tommy Callaghan)

Ballymore Eustace capture the Jack Higgins Cup for the first time in their history

Rugby: Dermot O’Mahoney’s weekly Oval Office plus Hard defeat to take as Naas lose again; Barnhall back to winning ways; Newbridge back in the groove.

Hockey: Late equaliser denies Naas 1st a win as seconds win comfortably.

Volleyball: Naas Cobras go to down to UCD

Win a Fourball for the Smurfit course at the K Club.

Racing: Robert Catterson poses the question ‘What about a Ryder Cup format Breeders Cup’?

Newbridge dogs: Michael Fitzpatrick Memorial Oaks final a very open affair.

KDFL: Icing on the cake for Suncroft AFC as they clinch league title.

All the KDFL top games, reports, results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

Newbridge Town U12s make their own bit of history