Leinster Club Preview: Raheens and Ardclough all set to open Leinster campaigns

Senior hurling champions, Ardclough, find themselves in the spotlight this Saturday (November 4) when they begin their Leinster Intermediate Club Hurling campaign against Kilkenny intermediate champs, St Patrick's Ballyragget at St Conleth's Park, 2 pm throw-in.

The Ballyragget boys have certainly made the headlines over the last week, for some off-the-field-of-play-activity, and it will be interesting to see if they can overcome all that unwanted nationwide publicity come Saturday.

Ardclough, will be hoping to cause a bit of a shock, just like the one they caused against Naas in the SHC final when defeating roaring hot favs Naas in a typical display from the Ger Buggle managed side.

Last season champions, Celbridge, came ever so close to upsetting Carrickshock (then Kilkenny champs) who between them had something like 20 All-Ireland medals but were forced to come from six points down with three minutes remaining to win by two points with a goal in the 63 minute.

It will indeed be interesting to see if The Cloghs can go that little bit better in a game that no doubt will get more publicity than it might ordinarily have expected.

Meanwhile on the football side of things, intermediate football winners Raheens, under manager Deckie O'Toole will bring side to Gory to take on the local champions, Killanerin who already have a game under their belts, which is always a great plus. Wexford football icon, Mattie Forde will line at no. 11 for Killanerin in a side managed by his brother and which he (Mattie) also acts as a selector.

Raheens, who finally clinched the intermediate title after hitting the crossbar a few times in recent seasons, when they defeated Kilcock, have some injury worries.

Definitely missing will be Jason Earley who picked up a red card in that final, while Graham Waters and Cian Conlon are away and not available.

Biggest worry of all is Alan Igoe who remains a major doubt having picked up a hand injury and it will be touch and go right up to throw in on Saturday November 4 (2pm) before a decision is made on him.