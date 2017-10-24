In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Kildare boss Cian O'Neill leads the tributes to retiring inter county star Emmet Bolton.
Emmet Bolton, a gentleman, both on and off the field of play (Tommy Callaghan)
Picture Special as Kildare camogie honours its stars.
O'Neill and Kildare 'as lucky as a cut cat' (Tommy Callaghan).
Moorefield advance in cracking U21 clash with Naas.
Two page Cumann na mBunscol finals special.
Newbridge Dogs: Stormy conditions no bother to Pennys Minnie.
Rugby: Excellent action despite very poort conditions Dermot O’Mahony);
Cill Dara garner the bragging rights.
Seamie Heffernan and Denis Hogan big winners at annual Curragh Racing Awards gala night.
Racing Affairs: Legends race shows what we're missing (Robert Catterson).
Golf: all the latest from the Fairways; plus Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.
KDFL: No stopping Suncroft as they hit Villa for five; while Straffan give it their all but just miss out; plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport, in the shops now.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on