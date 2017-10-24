In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Kildare boss Cian O'Neill leads the tributes to retiring inter county star Emmet Bolton.

Emmet Bolton, a gentleman, both on and off the field of play (Tommy Callaghan)

Picture Special as Kildare camogie honours its stars.

O'Neill and Kildare 'as lucky as a cut cat' (Tommy Callaghan).

Moorefield advance in cracking U21 clash with Naas.

Two page Cumann na mBunscol finals special.

Newbridge Dogs: Stormy conditions no bother to Pennys Minnie.

Rugby: Excellent action despite very poort conditions Dermot O’Mahony);

Cill Dara garner the bragging rights.

Seamie Heffernan and Denis Hogan big winners at annual Curragh Racing Awards gala night.

Racing Affairs: Legends race shows what we're missing (Robert Catterson).

Golf: all the latest from the Fairways; plus Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

KDFL: No stopping Suncroft as they hit Villa for five; while Straffan give it their all but just miss out; plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

