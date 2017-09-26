GAA fixtures for the week ahead

Another busy week ahead on the GAA front, the following are the fixtures:

Tuesday 26 Sep

Manguard Plus 2017 Minor B Football Championship Semi Final

Venue: Hawkfield , Sallins V Two Mile House19:30, Ref: Lee Moore

Thursday 28 Sep

Manguard Plus 2017 Minor B Football Championship Semi Final

Venue: Hawkfield , Balyna V St. Edwards19:30, Ref: Fintan Barrett

Friday 29 Sep

Manguard Plus 2017 Minor A Football Championship Semi Final

Venue: Hawkfield , Naas V Sarsfields20:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Dermott

Saturday 30 Sep

Joe Mallon Renault 2017 Senior Football Championship Semi Finals

Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Johnstownbridge15:00, Ref: Billy O

Connell

Venue: Newbridge, Athy V Moorefield16:45, Ref: Liam Herbert

Haven Hire 2017 Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Venue: Hawkfield , Coill Dubh V Leixlip15:00 , Ref: Fergus Devereux

Jnr

Haven Hire 2017 Minor B Hurling Championship Final

Venue: Hawkfield , Broadford V Naomh Dara13:30, Ref: Eamonn Kelly

2017 Reserve E Football Championship Final Replay

Venue: Hawkfield , Ballyteague V Kill18:30, Ref: Kieran Harris (2 x 10

minutes extra time if required)

Sunday 01 Oct

Haven Hire 2017 Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Naas12:15, Ref: Killian Jones

Haven Hire 2017 Minor A Hurling Championship Final

Venue: Newbridge, Eire Og Corra Choill V Naas14:00, Ref: Conor Daly

Haven Hire 2017 Senior Hurling Championship Final

Venue: Newbridge, Ardclough V Naas16:00, Ref: Declan Peppard

Court Yard Hotel Intermediate Football Championship Relegation

Final

Venue: Hawkfield , Castlemitchell V Kilcullen17:00, Ref: Declan Jacob

Manguard Plus 2017 Minor A Football Championship Semi Final

Venue: Hawkfield , Carbury V Clane18:30, Ref: Noel Mc Kenna

BORD NA nOG FIXTURES

Wednesday 27th Sept

KWETB U13 Football League Div4 Semi-Final Replay

Venue: Ballymore Eustace: Ballymore Eustace v Fr Prendergast Gaels, 18:30

Ref: TBC (2 x 10mins ET if Necessary)

KWETB U13 Football League Div3 Semi-Finals

Venue: Castlemitchell: Castlemitchell v Carbury, 19:00 Ref: TBC (2 x 10mins

ET if Necessary)

Venue: Sallins: Sallins v Eadestown, 18:30 Ref: TBC (2 x 10mins ET if

Necessary)

Friday 29th Sept

18:00, Venue: Hawkfield: KWETB U13 Football League Div1 & Div6 Finals

Saturday 30th Sept

10:15, Venue: Hawkfield: KWETB U13 Football League Div4 & Div5 Finals

11:45, Venue: Hawkfield: KWETB U13 Football League Div2 & Div3 Finals

KWETB U15 Football League Division 1

Sun, 01 Oct,

(Round: Round 1), Naas V Maynooth 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Celbridge V Athy 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Kilcullen V Clane 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Leixlip V St Laurence's 11:00, Ref: TBC

KWETB U15 Football League Division 2

Sun, 01 Oct,

(Round: Round 1), Balyna V Moorefield 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Newtown Gaels V Rathangan 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Carbury V Sallins 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), St Nicholas V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: TBC

KWETB U15 Football League Division 3

Sun, 01 Oct,

(Round: Round 1), Eadestown V Raheens 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Kilcock V Two Mile House 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Aylmer Gaels V Suncroft 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), St Edwards V Fr.Prendegast Gaels 11:00, Ref: TBC

KWETB U15 Football League Division 4

Sun, 01 Oct,

(Round: Round 1), Moorefield V Kill 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Naas V Ballymore Eustace 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Maynooth V Round Towers 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Miltown V Abbey Rangers 11:00, Ref: TBC

KWETB U15 Football League Division 5

Sun, 01 Oct,

(Round: Round 1), Celbridge V St Kevin's 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Castlemitchell V Castledermot 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Confey V Ellistown 11:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Athgarvan V Rheban 11:00, Ref: TBC

KWETB U15 Hurling League Division 1

Mon, 02 Oct,

(Round: Round 1), Eire Og Corra Choill V Moorefield 19:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), St. Columba V Michael Dwyers 19:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Clane V Naas 19:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Celbridge V Maynooth 19:00, Ref: TBC

KWETB U15 Hurling League Division 2

Mon, 02 Oct,

(Round: Round 1), Moorefield V Maynooth 19:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Sallins V Two Mile House 19:00, Ref: TBC

(Round: Round 1), Kilcock V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

North Board U13 Hurling Division 1

Tue, 26 Sep,

(Round: Round 2), Naas V Michael Dwyers 18:30, Ref: TBC