GAA fixtures for the week ahead
Another busy week ahead on the GAA front, the following are the fixtures:
Tuesday 26 Sep
Manguard Plus 2017 Minor B Football Championship Semi Final
Venue: Hawkfield , Sallins V Two Mile House19:30, Ref: Lee Moore
Thursday 28 Sep
Manguard Plus 2017 Minor B Football Championship Semi Final
Venue: Hawkfield , Balyna V St. Edwards19:30, Ref: Fintan Barrett
Friday 29 Sep
Manguard Plus 2017 Minor A Football Championship Semi Final
Venue: Hawkfield , Naas V Sarsfields20:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Dermott
Saturday 30 Sep
Joe Mallon Renault 2017 Senior Football Championship Semi Finals
Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Johnstownbridge15:00, Ref: Billy O
Connell
Venue: Newbridge, Athy V Moorefield16:45, Ref: Liam Herbert
Haven Hire 2017 Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Venue: Hawkfield , Coill Dubh V Leixlip15:00 , Ref: Fergus Devereux
Jnr
Haven Hire 2017 Minor B Hurling Championship Final
Venue: Hawkfield , Broadford V Naomh Dara13:30, Ref: Eamonn Kelly
2017 Reserve E Football Championship Final Replay
Venue: Hawkfield , Ballyteague V Kill18:30, Ref: Kieran Harris (2 x 10
minutes extra time if required)
Sunday 01 Oct
Haven Hire 2017 Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Naas12:15, Ref: Killian Jones
Haven Hire 2017 Minor A Hurling Championship Final
Venue: Newbridge, Eire Og Corra Choill V Naas14:00, Ref: Conor Daly
Haven Hire 2017 Senior Hurling Championship Final
Venue: Newbridge, Ardclough V Naas16:00, Ref: Declan Peppard
Court Yard Hotel Intermediate Football Championship Relegation
Final
Venue: Hawkfield , Castlemitchell V Kilcullen17:00, Ref: Declan Jacob
Manguard Plus 2017 Minor A Football Championship Semi Final
Venue: Hawkfield , Carbury V Clane18:30, Ref: Noel Mc Kenna
BORD NA nOG FIXTURES
Wednesday 27th Sept
KWETB U13 Football League Div4 Semi-Final Replay
Venue: Ballymore Eustace: Ballymore Eustace v Fr Prendergast Gaels, 18:30
Ref: TBC (2 x 10mins ET if Necessary)
KWETB U13 Football League Div3 Semi-Finals
Venue: Castlemitchell: Castlemitchell v Carbury, 19:00 Ref: TBC (2 x 10mins
ET if Necessary)
Venue: Sallins: Sallins v Eadestown, 18:30 Ref: TBC (2 x 10mins ET if
Necessary)
Friday 29th Sept
18:00, Venue: Hawkfield: KWETB U13 Football League Div1 & Div6 Finals
Saturday 30th Sept
10:15, Venue: Hawkfield: KWETB U13 Football League Div4 & Div5 Finals
11:45, Venue: Hawkfield: KWETB U13 Football League Div2 & Div3 Finals
KWETB U15 Football League Division 1
Sun, 01 Oct,
(Round: Round 1), Naas V Maynooth 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Celbridge V Athy 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Kilcullen V Clane 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Leixlip V St Laurence's 11:00, Ref: TBC
KWETB U15 Football League Division 2
Sun, 01 Oct,
(Round: Round 1), Balyna V Moorefield 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Newtown Gaels V Rathangan 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Carbury V Sallins 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), St Nicholas V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: TBC
KWETB U15 Football League Division 3
Sun, 01 Oct,
(Round: Round 1), Eadestown V Raheens 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Kilcock V Two Mile House 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Aylmer Gaels V Suncroft 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), St Edwards V Fr.Prendegast Gaels 11:00, Ref: TBC
KWETB U15 Football League Division 4
Sun, 01 Oct,
(Round: Round 1), Moorefield V Kill 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Naas V Ballymore Eustace 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Maynooth V Round Towers 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Miltown V Abbey Rangers 11:00, Ref: TBC
KWETB U15 Football League Division 5
Sun, 01 Oct,
(Round: Round 1), Celbridge V St Kevin's 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Castlemitchell V Castledermot 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Confey V Ellistown 11:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Athgarvan V Rheban 11:00, Ref: TBC
KWETB U15 Hurling League Division 1
Mon, 02 Oct,
(Round: Round 1), Eire Og Corra Choill V Moorefield 19:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), St. Columba V Michael Dwyers 19:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Clane V Naas 19:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Celbridge V Maynooth 19:00, Ref: TBC
KWETB U15 Hurling League Division 2
Mon, 02 Oct,
(Round: Round 1), Moorefield V Maynooth 19:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Sallins V Two Mile House 19:00, Ref: TBC
(Round: Round 1), Kilcock V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
North Board U13 Hurling Division 1
Tue, 26 Sep,
(Round: Round 2), Naas V Michael Dwyers 18:30, Ref: TBC
